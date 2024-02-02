Tom Selleck's Special Birthday Surprise From 'Blue Bloods' Team Revealed

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday in the company of his co-stars from the long-running police procedural drama. In social media posts, several members of the Blue Bloods cast expressed their wishes to the icon on his birthday. On Instagram, Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Abigail Baker, shared a group photo with her co-stars Robert Clohessy (Lieutenant Sidney Gormley) and Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore).

The three actors gathered around Selleck and a blue birthday cake decorated with a police hat, a badge, and a New York City skyline. Hawk captioned the photograph, "Happiest birthday, boss. We're the luckiest! #bluebloods #thedreamteam #magnumpi #commissionerreagan."

Bridget Moynahan, who plays ADA Erin Reagan, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing Selleck as the "best TV Dad there is." Additionally, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, Selleck's on-screen son, wrote a touching birthday message in which he refers to Selleck as his "dear friend and TV dad."

The official Blue Bloods Instagram account also wished Selleck a happy birthday with a photo of him dressed as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, along with the caption, "Happy birthday to the legend, Tom Selleck."

During this time of celebration, CBS' popular Friday night series Blue Bloods is about to enter its 14th and final season. Since the series debuted in September of 2010, it has been a staple of CBS' Friday night lineup.

CBS confirmed the news of the cancellation in December with a joint statement from executives Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf.

They said: "Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base. We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

"We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers," they concluded.

Blue Bloods is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 14 premieres on Feb. 16, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+.