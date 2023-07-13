Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday With Party at Newport Beach Mansion

Christina Hall rang in 40 in a major way, and in style, at home. The HGTV staple celebrated her milestone at a soiree hosted by her husband, Josh Hall, at their Newport Beach mansion. She commemorated her "last day in my 30s" via an Instagram Stories post in front of large pink "40" balloons. "Grateful for this crew and this show and this life," she wrote alongside a picture of her and the cast of her latest reality series, Christina on the Coast. Her children were right with her – daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, pictured on a balcony in their swimsuits. She is also mom to son Hudson, 3. "We got kicked out of the house so Josh could set something up special," she wrote. "Not a bad place to be sent to 😜," she noted of the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point, California. The home improvement staple also showed off some of her gifts, including cowboy boots, a black hat that reads "no" and a printed black shirt from her hair and makeup artist, Julia Gonzales. Her biggest surprise came from her husband: a white Bentley convertible. "Thank you @unbrokenjosh for the best surprise ever! 😱," she wrote. "Hello new decade ❤️," she added on her Instagram Story.

Josh wasted no expense on the decor for the party. It appeared the color scheme was black, orange, and white. An orange and white striped wall display read "Happy Birthday CHRISTINA" alongside matching orange and yellow flowers and a black "C40" anchor. She also shared videoes of her in front of a large display of orange balloons and a lit-up "C40." Christina wore a black tulle dress for the occasion, looking every bit of someone in their 20s.

The reality star purchased the Newport Beach mansion in 2022 after selling her previous home in Dana Point for $11.5 million. The couple has been making renovations to customize the home to their liking.