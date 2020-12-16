Wayne Gretzky: Canadian Police Recover NHL Star's 'Priceless' Stolen Items After 3-Month Investigation

✖

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky recently had some priceless items recovered due to the hard work of police forces in Canada. A break-in occurred at his father's home in August, resulting in the theft of memorabilia. A three-month investigation occurred and led to the arrests of multiple suspects.

According to TMZ Sports, the list of items taken from the house included game-used sticks, jerseys, gloves and pants from the Great One's career. The thief also made off with a Player of the Year award. The Brantford Police service released a statement on Tuesday and estimated that more than $500,000 worth of investigation had been stolen.

Joint investigation recovers over $500,000 USD in stolen Wayne Gretzky Memorabilia:

"The Brantford Police Service (BPS), in a joint investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and with the assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), have arrested an individual in connection with the theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia," the police service said in its statement. "In August 2020, members of the Gretzky family contacted Brantford Police Service after discovering various pieces of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia missing from the residence of Walter Gretzky in Brantford, Ontario."

The police force continued and explained that the investigation led to the discovery that several of the missing items had been sold "to various collectors" across Canada. The investigation covered multiple jurisdictions, so the Brantford Police reached out for assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Over the course of the three-month investigation, the joint police forces tracked down the stolen items after they had been sold to collectors. They tracked down the specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located. They were able to ultimately recover all of the items and provide relief to the Gretzky family.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation," Glen Gretzky, Wayne's brother, said in a statement. "I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated."

According to the Brantford Police force, two individuals were arrested and charged under the Criminal Code. A 58-year-old male from Oakville is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. Similarly, a 58-year-old female from Brockville is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.