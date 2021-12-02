Paulina Gretzky Enjoys ‘Lazy Weekend’ With Steamy Photo

Paulina Gretzky enjoyed her Thanksgiving weekend. The 32-year-old model and actress recently went to Instagram to post a photo of herself lounging in bed. And in the caption, Gretzkty wrote, “Lazy Weekend,” leading to her receiving a ton of fire emojis from her followers.

This comes as Gretzky is getting ready for her wedding with her fiance Dustin Johnson. According to the New York Post, Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, asked her sister-in-law, Sara, to be one of her bridesmaids. The official wedding date has not been announced publically, but Paulina Gretzky and Johnson and expected to tie the knot at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1SRRprVTT/

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told Golfweek in an interview last September. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Gretzky and Johnson share two children —Tatum and River. “The best thing in the world is having kids,” Johnson said in the same interview We’re lucky to have two wonderful boys. It’s really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum’s in kindergarten. They’re getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It’s funny. There are times when you watch them and say, ‘Where in the heck did you learn that?’ and then you realize, oh man, it’s from me.”

For Gretzky, she was not looking to have a big wedding. “Dustin is the romantic,” Gretzky revealed on the Pillows and Beer podcast earlier this year. “I’m like ‘Let’s go to a courthouse’ and he’s like, ‘No, baby, I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us.’ I’m like ‘Ugh, I have to be the center of attention, OK.’ It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I’m going to have like 10 wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though.”