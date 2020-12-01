Paulina Gretzky Stuns in New Bikini Photo

✖

Paulina Gretzky continues to turn heads with her photos on Instagram. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the 31-year old model and actress took a photo of herself wearing an orange bikini and posted it in her Instagram Story. And based on the background of the photo, Gretzky is still celebrating her fiance Dustin Johnson's win at the Masters last month.

The photo also comes on the heels of Gretzky posting an Instagram photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat. The post has been liked over 100,000 times and has received over 2,000 comments. In the photo, Gretzky indicated she was in St. Barths, and the post came after she sent a message to Johnson after winning the Masters. The couple has been engaged since 2013, and in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest, Gretzky talked about how she met the No. 1 golfer in the world.

"At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger’s tournament at Sherwood," Gretzky said. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are."

Johnson and Gretzky also have two kids together Tatum, 5, and River Jones, 3. In an interview with Golfweek in September, Johnson talked about how much Gretzky has meant to him. "For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he said. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing."

The two have had their ups and downs over the years but appear to be on solid ground right now. As for when they'll get married, Gretzky told Golf Digest in 2014: "Wow! The big question. We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it's been hard to set a date. It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit."