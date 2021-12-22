Paulina Gretzky Shows off Black Dress While Celebrating 33rd Birthday With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky celebrated her 33rd birthday the best way possible. The model and daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky went to Instagram to post a photo of her in a mini black dress while hugging her fiance, golf star Dustin Johnson. The two were at her birthday party which was held at chi Le Bar a Vin in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Page Six, the birthday part tacked up more than $25,000. A source who attended the party said there was plenty of caviar and “Cristal and Dom Perignon champagne were flowing all night.” The source also said Gretzky and Johnson “packed on the PDA” the entire night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXwk4o_L4MJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=edb965cb-baad-4475-8013-c5c25cb76a0a

“Their party was roped off from the rest of the restaurant and people were trying to view the scene,” the source said. “It looked like New Year’s Eve with wild couples dancing close together and the music blasting.” Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013 but are expected to be married sometime next year in Tennessee. Gretzky was seen shopping for a wedding dress earlier this year. While appearing on the Pillows and Beer podcast, Gretzky talked about her dating life before getting engaged to Johnson.

“How I looked at it was like, I don’t ever want to date somebody that’s an athlete because, whether or not it was me or not, I felt like it was like an achievement for them. Being with me, dating me, whatever it was, it just didn’t feel authentic,” Gretzky said, per the New York Post. “I truly stayed away from athletes, I really did.”

Gretzky and Johnson met in 2011 thanks to Gretzky’s mother. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met,” Gretzky told Golf Digest in 2014. “So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.” Along with being engaged, Gretzky and Johnson have two children, Tatum, 6, and River, 4.