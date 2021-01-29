Paulina Gretzky: 10 of the Fieriest Photos With the Model and Actress

Paulina Gretzky is ready to do big things in 2021. The end of 2020 was memorable for the 32-year old model and actress with her fiancé Dustin Johnson winning the Masters in November. From there, the couple celebrated by vacationing in St. Barths, and Gretzky turned heads when she posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat. In December, Gretzky celebrated her birthday in the Bahamas with Johnson and their friends. She took some heat when fans blasted her not wearing a mask in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gretzky recently talked about her relationship with Johnson and why they haven't gotten married yet. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said on The Netchicks podcast, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him." Gretzky, who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, has been more active on social media after staying a little quiet at this time one year ago. Scroll down to see her fieriest photos to date.

'Melting' in Colorado View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) While vacationing in snowy Colorado, Gretzky was heating things up with her snow jumpsuit. In the caption, Gretzky wrote, "Some people are worth melting for." She was in Colorado with Johnson and some close friends. prevnext

Vacationing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Many fans loved this photo as well as Gretzky is seen in a bikini while looking at the views from Saint Barthelemy. There was some negative feedback for the post with one person writing: "Is this appropriate since you have 2 young children?" prevnext

Hair and Lingerie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Most fans might be looking at the lingerie Gretzky is wearing, but she's really showing off her hair. In the caption, Gretzky wrote: "You like my hair? gee thanks, just bought it..." Fans gave credit to Johnson for being engaged to Gretzky after viewing this post. prevnext

Pool Lounging View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is enjoying some spring weather by lounging in a pool while wearing a bikini. In the caption, Gretzky said she was "social distancing with [Funboy]," and fans loved the photo. One Instagram user wrote: "That would give me to drive to win the masters too." prevnext

Bath Time View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is enjoying her time in the bathtub in this photo. We're not sure what the 31-year old is thinking about, but one fan wrote: "Such a beautiful, dramatic, artistic picture of you." prevnext

Bare It All View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) This is the latest post from Gretzky and it could be her most popular post for obvious reasons. The post has received over 107,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. One fan wrote: "DJ won more than Masters..." prevnext

'Taste the rainbow' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) The model and actress is living it up in the Bahamas celebrating her 32nd birthday and posted a rainbow-bikini photo while vacationing at the beach. "Taste the rainbow," she captioned the summery snap, which led to a number of fans responding in awe. prevnext

Bring It On View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is paying tribute to the hit 2000 film Bring It On in this post. This was her Halloween costume from last year, but some fans didn't seem to get it as one person wrote: "I feel so badly for your father... It's sad really." prevnext

In the Bahamas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky celebrated her 32nd birthday with a trip to the Bahamas and provided glimpses of the festivities on social media, which included a photo of herself in front of the pristine waters. Gretzky wore a rainbow-colored dress for the event, which was created using unique materials. prevnext