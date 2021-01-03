Paul Westphal, NBA Hall of Famer and Legendary Coach, Dead at 70

✖

Paul Westphal, a five-time NBA All-Star, passed away on Saturday at the age of 70. The Phoenix Suns announced the news in a statement. He had previously been diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2020.

"Westy will forever be remembered as a prominent Valley sports legend both on and off the court," said Suns managing partner Robert Sarver in a statement. "He built an illustrious career as both a player and a coach. His legacy ranks among the most quintessential basketball icons of all time. Throughout the past 40 years, Westy has remained a great friend of the organization and as a trusted sounding board and confidant for me. His No. 44 will forever hold its place in our Ring of Honor, enshrined as one of the utmost deserving members."

Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others. Rest In Peace, Westy 🙏 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 2, 2021

A former first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in the 1972 NBA Draft, Westphal won a title with the team in 1974 while serving as a key rotational player. However, he found greater personal success after a trade sent him to the Phoenix Suns in 1975. He helped the team reach its first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1976 while earning his first All-Star nomination. He also increased his scoring average to 20.5 points per game.

"My dear friend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, passed away today. He was 70, and had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year," said Mike Lupica, a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame. "He was a splendid husband, father, grandfather, player, coach, friend, and man of faith. God now receives into His arms a most honored guest."

Following his tenure with the Suns and multiple injuries, Westphal stepped away from the court and ended his playing career following the 1983-84 season. He transitioned to coaching and spent three seasons in the college ranks before returning to the NBA in 1988 as an assistant coach for the Suns. He worked alongside head coach Cotton Fitzsimmons before succeeding him in 1992.

As an NBA coach, Westphal led the Suns to three consecutive winning seasons and three playoffs appearances. The team reached the NBA Finals in his first year but lost to the Chicago Bulls. The Suns reached the conference semifinals two more times but failed to move beyond the round. Suns opted to part ways with Westphal midway through the 1995-96 season.

Westphal rounded out his NBA coaching career in the late 1990s and into the 2000s. He led the Seattle SuperSonics from 1998 until midway through the 2000-01 season, reaching the playoffs once. He then joined the Sacramento Kings in 2009 and remained with the team until the early portions of the 2011-12 season. Westphal last worked in the NBA as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2014 to 2016.

Based on his career in the NBA, Westphal earned the league's highest honor. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in September 2019. Additionally, the Suns retired his No. 44 jersey while the USC Trojans retired his No. 25.