Paul Rudd Attends Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade, Reacts to Team Winning Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday and a very famous fan was in attendance. Actor Paul Rudd was seen celebrating with the team and the NFL Network got a chance to talk to him about the Super Bowl. Like any Chiefs fan watching the game, Rudd had a hard time with the experience.

“When they won, I was so nauseous watching the game,” Rudd said. “It’s a shame there had to be a loser because the 49ers are such a good team. Their defense is crazy great and they have so many good players.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Ant-Man actor was happy the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, there was one former player he wished was there celebrating with them.

“Honestly, I kept thinking about Alex Smith.” 🙏 Actor and @Chiefs fan Paul Rudd joins the show! 📺: #SBLIV Championship Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/8ILJV21TCq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2020

“I kept thinking about Alex Smith, ” Rudd stated. “Alex Smith who I believe is the most underappreciated player in the NFL and has been for a decade. All he did was win, he handled himself with grace. He’s a huge part in all this… I was just like ‘Ahh, I wish Alex was here.’”

Smith joined the Chiefs in 2013 after spending his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 76 games with the Chiefs and won 50 of them. Smith also played in five playoff games in Kansas City.

When the team drafted Mahomes in 2017, Smith remained the starter and he had a career year, throwing for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions and was named to his third Pro Bowl. In 2018, Smith was traded to the Redskins and suffered a season-ending leg injury in November of that year. The injury was so bad, he missed the entire 2019 season.

Smith was a big part of the Chiefs’ success in the last few years. Mahomes agrees with Rudd when it comes to Smith being part of the Super Bowl win.

“He texted me right after the game, saying he enjoyed it just as much as we did,” Mahomes said, via MSN.com “He wasn’t there, but he was part of it — I think that’s the biggest thing. He built the culture that I came into. He was the guy that led the team to all these successful seasons and built that winning culture.”