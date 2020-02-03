Super Bowl 2020: Paul Rudd Twins With Son Jack While Celebrating Chiefs Win

When the Kansas City Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the expectation was that actor Paul Rudd would be taking a trip to watch his favorite team win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since he was a newborn. This was proven true when Rudd was spotted on the field with his son, Jack. The father-son duo looked so much alike that fans had to do a double-take.

When you’re Paul Rudd’s son but your dad, Paul Rudd, looks like he could be your (Paul Rudd’s son) brother because your dad, Paul Rudd, is Paul Rudd, the ageless vampire #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #PaulRudd pic.twitter.com/PuQHlLmEnc — Michele Yeo (@MichieYeo) February 3, 2020

As many fans pointed out on social media, Rudd is someone that is believed to never age. He is 50 years old, but there are many that believe he looks the same as he did during his 2002 appearance on Friends. Some fans have even made the point that Rudd looks like his son’s brother at this point in his life.

“Which is Paul and which is jack?” one user jokingly asked on Twitter. The comment was made in jest, but there were several others that made the same point. They found it difficult to tell the two apart, especially given that they were both wearing Chiefs jerseys and hooded sweatshirts.

Rudd is only one member of the massive Chiefs fanbase, but he is possibly the most popular supporter. The fans of his films and fans of the team alike show their excitement every time that he is on hand for a big moment and victory. The media members are similarly happy, as evidenced by the interviews featuring Rudd after the victory.

“It feels like I’m seeing colors for the first time in my life,” Rudd said to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports and NFL Network. “Poor Jack had a nosebleed, he was so excited. Nothing’s better than this.”

This is not the first time that Rudd has interacted with Schrager when discussing the Chiefs. He also appeared on Good Morning Football, an NFL Network show that Schrager co-hosts. The two actually faced off with each other during a quiz. The sports reporter had to answer questions about Rudd’s career while the actor had to answer those about his favorite team.

While the Nerd Bowl on GMFB was entertaining for Rudd’s fans, they may have had more fun watching the actor celebrate on Sunday night with his son. Having the two look so similar just made everything better for them.

