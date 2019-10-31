Patriots QB Tom Brady’s Right Shoulder Injury Lights up Social Media

Tom Brady is dealing with an injury just days before the New England Patriots‘ game against the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, the Patriots released their first injury report of the week and Brady was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a shoulder injury. It is not known when he injured the shoulder, but it was likely this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns when he was sacked three times.

Brady is one of the most durable players in the NFL as he has not missed a start since 2008, which was the year he tore his ACL. This is also the first time Brady has been on the injury report since late September as he was dealing with a calf injury.

Because Brady was able to practice on a limited basis, it’s possible he could play on Sunday. With the team having a bye next week, the time off could not have come at a better time. Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Brady’s injury.

Entire Injury Report

Tom Brady (right shoulder) was a limited participant in practice. Also limited: RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaq Mason (ankle), PR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2019

Brady was not the only Patriots player to show up on the injury report. Key veterans such as Patrick Chung, Rex Burkhead and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman were limited participants in practice due to various injuries. Odds are they should play on Sunday if they continue to practice.

Offering a Shoulder

Tom can have my shoulder. — Steve (@__steve_g) October 30, 2019

This fan knows how valuable Brady is to the Patriots, so he wanted to offer him his shoulder just in case his shoulder does not get any better. Again, Brady should be fine, but it’s interesting to see him on the injury report considering he keeps himself healthy all the time.

Much Needed Rest

The bye week can’t come a moment too soon. — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) October 30, 2019

After the Patriots take on the Ravens, they will have a week off before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17. With Brady dealing with an injury, having time off will be big for him as it will give him time to rest and get ready for the second half of the season.

Brady’s Backup QB

Who’s bradys backup? — Steven Koutsouradis (@SKoutsouradis) October 30, 2019

With Brady injured, the question is who is his backup. That would be none other than rookie Jarrett Stidham who was drafted by the team in the fourth round from Auburn. So far, Stidham has seen action in three games and he has completed two of four passes for 14 yards and one interception.

Throwing Left Handed

Hey mike, any idea when the injury happened? Also, I saw him throwing lefty in warms up. Any concern for this weekend? — Zach (@zach_lfg3) October 30, 2019

This fan wanted to know what happened to Brady since he was throwing with his left hand. The cause of Brady’s injury has not been announced, but as mentioned earlier, he did take some hits in Sunday’s game against the Browns. But the fact he was able to practice on Wednesday is a good sign.

Not Surprised

Tom actually getting hit so im not surprised to see him limited — philipmycup (@philip_gaitan) October 30, 2019

This fan is not surprised to see Brady on the injury report because he’s now starting to take some hits. With Brady being 42 years old, he won’t be able to absorb the hits like he used to. That said, he should be out on the field this Sunday as long as he continues to practice.

Brady and Edelman Injured Together

Brady and edelman do everything together, even getting injured — Simon (@Clarithn) October 30, 2019

Did Brady and Edelman have this planned? Probably not, but this fan points out the duo does everything together, including getting injured. Patriots fans don’t mind it at all, especially if Brady and Edelman win another Super Bowl together this year.

Cody Kessler

That explains why y’all brought Kessler back — Cody Kessler Facts (@Kesslersfacts) October 30, 2019

With Brady injured, the Patriots brought back Cody Kesseler this week after releasing him earlier in the month. Kessler was originally drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns back in 2016 and has played in 17 games. He signed with the Patriots in September after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of the season.