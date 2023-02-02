Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Has One Request for Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady is no longer an active quarterback in the NFL as he announced his retirement on Wednesday. And despite finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots owner has one request for Brady. Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on CNN This Morning on Thursday and was asked if he would sign Brady to a one-day contract to officially retire as a Patriot.

"I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft said. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. And to us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back after — I have not — I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come because he did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community, and he's a beloved figure. And he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town. And we've had some great ones."

It would make sense for Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots since he played for the team for 20 years. And during that time, Brady established himself as the GOAT, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them. He left the Patriots after the 2019 season and signed a contract with the Buccaneers in 2020. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season and then won two consecutive NFC South titles in his final two years.

Kraft also sent an emotional message to Brady. "You are a part of our family," he said. Partly he was blessed having great parents. His mom and dad are super people. He's got three great sisters. And I was thinking about it, he was the baby, you know. So to have four great women like that and then a role model. And for him not to be super spoiled, I don't know how it happened. You know, out there in California area, where everything is a little different than it is here in the Northeast. I tell you, I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him."