Watch: Patriots Fans Burn Tom Brady’s Jersey After Wild Card Loss to Titans

With the New England Patriots falling to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, Tom Brady‘s season came to an end with a rare Wild Card loss. Some fans were saddened to see their favorite team lose prior to reaching the Super Bowl while others were just angry. One individual even opted to burn Brady’s jersey after the loss.

In a video posted Saturday night, a fan of Boston sports franchises showed himself burning Brady’s jersey after the 20-13 loss to the Titans. The account, which references the Boston Red Sox in the username, was met with considerable criticism and has since been made private. Another video later surfaced that showed a Brady jersey being lit on fire. It can be viewed below, but there are several NSFW phrases used.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“RETIRE OR GO TO THE CHARGERS. YOURE A SYSTEM QB. BELICHICK WON ALL 6 & CAN WIN WITHOUT YOU,” the user wrote in the now-private tweet.

Brady ain’t deserve this pic.twitter.com/KSdxnvOeCB — Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) January 5, 2020

“They aren’t allowed to ever call themselves a patriots fan again,” one individual wrote in response to the jersey burning. A multitude of users on social media showed frustration at this action by saying that the fan should be banned for life. Others simply questioned the authenticity by saying that this video was just used to get retweets.

With six Super Bowl victories in nine appearances, there is no doubt that Brady has made an impact on the Patriots during his career. The majority of fans recognize this and continue to support him even after this loss on Saturday night. Although this did not hold true for those that opted to burn the jersey.

With the season officially over for Brady, the countdown has now started. He will be a free agent for the first time in his career when the new league year begins in March, and there are doubts about his future with the Patriots. Some fans believe that he will be retiring while others envision him signing with another team. The comment about going to the Chargers is evidence of this belief.

Brady will not be immediately making a decision about his future, but he did tell reporters on Saturday night that retirement “is unlikely.” He is planning on taking it “day by day” in an effort before unveiling his plans to the media and the world.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)