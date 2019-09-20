Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Responds to Latest Antonio Brown Allegations

Antonio Brown continues to dominate the news and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would rather not have to respond to the latest allegations. On Friday, Belichick held his normal press conference to talk about the Patriots’ game on Sunday against the New York Jets. But the media wanted to talk about Brown and Belichick was not having it as he walked out the press conference after three minutes. However, he did confirm Brown is still on the roster and they will look into his situation.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown is a hot topic for obvious reasons. But new allegations with him came out on Thursday night as the accuser claimed that Brown allegedly sent her “intimidating and threatening” text messages after she came forward to Sports Illustrated about her encounter. It led to the unnamed accuser’s lawyer writing a letter to the NFL.

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” the lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, wrote. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

The league responded within an hour and that led to a phone call with the investigators as well as the attorneys.

“This sort of intimidation and harassment is the reason victims are often so reluctant to step forward in these cases,” Banks told Sports Illustrated. “We have confidence the NFL and the Patriots will step in and end this behavior.”

The accuser talked about the incident earlier in the week to Sports Illustrated saying that Brown got naked in front of her while she was painting a mural for him at his home.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-a— naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman said. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

With that and the sexual assault lawsuit by Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, things should get real interesting for the All-Pro wide receiver soon.