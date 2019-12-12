Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Hates Social Media

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not going to have his own Twitter or Instagram account in the near future. In fact, based on what the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach about social media, he would be okay with social media going away forever. On Tuesday, the documentary, Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching, debuted on HBO and Belichick talks about social media. And to say he is not a fan of it would be an understatement.

“I hate social media,” Belichick said who has been known to make fun of the names of social media sites in the past. “We get rid of it whenever we can, do things [where] you don’t bring your phone, you just have a conversation, [and] look the other person in the eye instead of texting back and forth. But it’s the way of the world. I know you guys [in college coaching] deal with it more than we do.”

“Who cares how many ‘likes’ you get from 2,000 people you don’t even know,” Belichick, continued. “There’s 53 guys in the locker room. Those are the 53 that matter, and I don’t know if that always gets through or not. But we keep pounding away, keep trying.”

One of the other things that Belichick mentioned was on-field communication. In order to have a championship-level team, players need to be able to communicate on the field and Belichick believes social media can prevent that from happening.

“It still comes back to fundamental relationships and communication,” said Belichick. “There’s no cell phones out there on the field. You better know what your teammates doing, he better know what you’re doing, or you’re gonna get beat.”

A good amount of NFL players are active on social media, including Tom Brady. However, Brady either uses it to post about his family and celebrate with fans if the team won. So he uses his accounts wisely, which can’t be said about other players across the league.

But when it comes to Belichick and social media, he doesn’t need it because he doesn’t see the point in having a Twitter account. That said, how wild would be to see him on social media considering he holds the all-time record for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach (6), most playoff wins (31) and most Super Bowl appearances (9)?