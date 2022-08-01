Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.

Mahomes did return for the final drills of the day, which means the injury is nothing serious. After practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Mahomes' injury. "He got stepped on. He's OK," Reid said, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. For the Chiefs, Monday was the first day the team was practicing in pads. With the Chiefs reaching the AFC Championship game the last four years, they know teams are going to be coming for them meaning getting good work done on Monday will pay off down the road.

"The pads were on and the sun was out. It was a dog day, but we got through it and got a lot of work in," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "We have a lot of things to learn from, and that's every day in training camp. Once you set the tempo of how we work here – and Coach Reid did that during OTAs – we hit the ground running [here in camp]. We're finding ways to keep getting better every single day."

Last season, the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes finished the game with 275 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions thrown in the second half. While attending the Pro Bowl, Mahomes spoke to Lisa Salters about the loss. "I'm still not over it," Mahomes told Salters, per The Spun. "I don't think I'll be over it until we're playing in another Super Bowl. I'll have to use that as motivation moving forward."

Mahomes also talked about what the Chiefs need to do to succeed in 2022. "We have to go through the process again," Mahomes said. "You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of 'I'm going to get better and better every single day and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl."