Patrick Mahomes Snags and Chugs a Beer From Kansas City Chiefs Fan During Super Bowl Victory Parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known as possibly the most talented passer in the NFL, but that is not his only skill. He proved on Wednesday that he is equally adept at catching passes. Mahomes showed off this skill during the Super Bowl LIV victory parade when he caught a can of beer with one hand, chugged it, and slammed it to the ground.

This impressive feat took place midway through the celebration parade. The players and fans were taking part in the team’s signature tomahawk chop while chanting when a fan in the crowd threw a beer in Mahomes’ direction. Without even pausing, the third-year quarterback snagged the brewski with his right hand, delighting the fans in attendance.

One of the factors that most impressed the fans is that Mahomes didn’t even have to adjust his body. He just tracked the beer with his eyes and casually reached out one hand. This movement showed off the baseball skills that made the future NFL star a 37th-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers. He didn’t even struggle with limited eyesight due to the oversized Oakley ski goggles on his head.

Interestingly enough, this was not the first attempt at this pitch-and-catch. One fan threw a beer in Mahomes’ direction, but it fell harmlessly to the pavement. The second attempt was far more successful and led to the above video. Once Mahomes caught the second throw without issues, the crowd responded with a massive cheer.

“Move over, Baby Yoda. Watching @PatrickMahomes chug beer with abandon is ADORABLE,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Those that root for the Chiefs were fired up to watch their young QB having so much fun.

Mahomes was clearly enjoying the Super Bowl LIV celebration on Wednesday. He was spotted chugging several beers during the parade, much to the delight of the fans that kept supplying him with drinks. Of course, the Super Bowl MVP also threw some passes of his own. Mahomes connected with one young fan by throwing a deep pass from the moving bus. The throw was on-target and resulted in a completion.

The young quarterback kept the celebration going while partnering with his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce. The two were on the same bus and firing up the fans. They danced to the music, sang “We Are the Champions” by Queen, and they ingested several beers. Kelce was also spotted dancing around with the custom WWE championship belt that Triple H had sent to Kansas City in time for the victory parade.

(Photo Credit: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)