Patrick Mahomes' Mother Seemingly Shades Gisele Bundchen With Snarky Tweets About Referees

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV, and the mother of Patrick Mahomes is not happy. Randi Mahomes went to Twitter to express her frustration. She complained about the referees siding with the Bucs. She directed the tweet at Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of Tom Brady.

Prior to that tweet, Mahomes wrote the fans thought the refs were for the Bucs. "Looks like the fans were right," she tweeted. "The refs are for the other team. Even their fans say it’s so.. smh.. i still believe." In another tweet, Mahomes wrote: "Got to be kidding me... their fans are bragging 'we have the refs on our team' ......i Still believe." Chiefs were penalized 11 times in the Super Bowl while the Buccaneers only had four penalties. But even with the officials calling penalties against the Chiefs, the team could not get anything going offensively.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

"They took away our deep stuff," Patrick Mahomes said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "They took away the sidelines and they did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren't executing early, had a few miscues. Guys weren't on the same page. Credit to them. They played a heck of a game defensively and offensively to beat us.'' The Chiefs came into the game as the favorite. They won the Super Bowl last year and had the best record in the NFL during the 2020 regular season (14-2).

Some Chiefs fans want to blame to refs for the loss, but one could argue Kansas City came into the game with some disadvantages. The Buccaneers were playing on their home turf which means they didn't have to travel. The Chiefs were down two starting offensive linemen, Mahomes was playing on an injured toe and coach Andy Reid's son, who is an assistant coach on the team, was involved in a car accident two days before the game.

"I just think we weren't on the same page as an offense,'' Mahomes continued. "I wasn't getting the ball out on time. The receivers were running routes not exactly where I thought they were going to be at. The offensive line, they were good sometimes and sometimes they let guys through. When you play a good defense like that, you've got to be on the same page as an offense, and we weren't today and that's why we played so bad."