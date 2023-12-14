Josh Allen Says Patrick Mahomes Apologized After Post-Game Outburst

Josh Allen is speaking out on the outburst from Patrick Mahomes following Sunday's game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback spoke to the media on Wednesday about Mahomes getting angry on the sidelines following a call that prevented a touchdown that would have likely won the game for the Kansas City Chiefs. And when Allen met Mahomes after the game, Mahomes told Allen it was the "wildest f—ing call I've ever seen."

"He reached out to me, and I was just like, 'It's football, it's a game of emotion,'" Allen said, per Sports Illustrated. "I know he didn't mean anything by it, and I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. But he's an ultimate competitor. He wants to win and that's why he is who he is."

Late in the game, Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce and lateraled back to Kadarius Toney who scored on the play. But the play was called back because officials said Toney was lined up offsides, leading to the Chiefs losing to the Bills 20-17. On Monday, Mahomes spoke to Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio and said he wasn't proud of how he acted after the controversial call was made.

"Obviously you don't want to react that way, I mean, I care, man. I love it — I love this game, and I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win, but obviously you can't do that, can't be that way towards officials or really anybody in life. So, I'll probably regret acting like that. But more than anything, I regretted the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can't do that. It's not a great example for kids watching the game. I was more upset about that than me on the sidelines."

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 8-5, but they are in third place in the AFC with four games remaining. The Bills improved to 7-6 on the year and need to keep winning to clinch a playoff spot.