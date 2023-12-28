Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Taylor Swift, and Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Fired Up

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have welcomed Taylor Swift to the family. Earlier this month, the Chiefs quarterback appeared on CBS Mornings and weighed in on Swift's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Not only did Mahomes praise Swift, but he also made her "part of the team."

"She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes," Mahomes said during the interview, per PEOPLE. Mahomes also revealed that when first Swift and Kelce first began dating, "everybody stayed away" and "just let [Kelce] do what he was doing."

"Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," Mahomes admitted. But now "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom," the two-time Super Bowl champion said. "And she's part of the team." Here's a look at what Chiefs fans had to say about Mahomes' praise for the 12-time Grammy Award winner.