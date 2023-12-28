Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Taylor Swift, and Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Fired Up
Kansas City Chiefs fans have some interesting thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' comments on Taylor Swift.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have welcomed Taylor Swift to the family. Earlier this month, the Chiefs quarterback appeared on CBS Mornings and weighed in on Swift's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Not only did Mahomes praise Swift, but he also made her "part of the team."
"She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes," Mahomes said during the interview, per PEOPLE. Mahomes also revealed that when first Swift and Kelce first began dating, "everybody stayed away" and "just let [Kelce] do what he was doing."
"Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," Mahomes admitted. But now "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom," the two-time Super Bowl champion said. "And she's part of the team." Here's a look at what Chiefs fans had to say about Mahomes' praise for the 12-time Grammy Award winner.
The Quote
💬| Patrick Mahomes on @TaylorSwift13
"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She's part of the team." pic.twitter.com/VeyeU0kS7j— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 23, 2023
One person wrote: "Taylor Swift's got a new team now. Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor!"prevnext
Savior
he has accepted our lord and savior, taylor swift, and may her light continue to shine down on him. https://t.co/MbZnw2v8MA— C O U R T N E Y 🫶🏼 (@icourtneycries) December 23, 2023
Another person said: "Mahomes knows how to build a winning team, and with Taylor Swift joining Chiefs Kingdom, they've got the ultimate squad both on and off the field!"prevnext
More Pub
The amount of publicity that Mahomes gets was already crazy, but either TS dating Kelce, it’s only helping Mahomes get more publicity😂— NKY Bracket Guy (@BracketNky) December 22, 2023
One social media user wrote: "Looks like Taylor Swift has upgraded from being a pop sensation to an honorary member of the Chiefs. Mahomes and Swift – a powerhouse duo!"prevnext
Nope
Not my NFL— Fantasy Football Ring Factory (@FFRingFactory) December 22, 2023
One person responded: "I'm Sure Taylor could catch a football and make a touchdown at this point than some of the players in the Chiefs."prevnext
Not My Kingdom
Negative….she is NOT part of Chiefs Kingdom— C.P. Smith🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) December 22, 2023
One fan said: "Taylor Swift gaining recognition from Patrick Mahomes? That's a touchdown in the celebrity endorsement game for Chiefs Kingdom!"prevnext
Dragging Them Down
And that’s why the team keeps struggling…. She drags every man down— Thomas Edwards (@CoachEdwards08) December 22, 2023
One fan wrote: "Shout it king!!! I didn't know how you are until I saw this post but I like you a lot!!!"prevnext
Until...
Until they break up— Dr. Sabrina M. Singleton 🦅 (@DrSMSingleton) December 22, 2023
And this person said: "Taylor Swift is officially a member of Chiefs Kingdom? I guess we can expect a new remix of 'Shake It Off' with Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdowns in the background."prev