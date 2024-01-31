Travis Kelce Gives His Side of Pregame Squabble With Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker

Travis Kelce revealed what happened with his squabble before the AFC Championship game. On the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about what happened when he threw some of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's equipment off the field.

"Everybody talked about it, everybody had videos on it, it was all over Twitter," Jason Kelce, 36, said on the podcast, per PEOPLE.

Travis Kelce on his pregame exchange with Justin Tucker:



“If you wanna be a f***ing dick about it, you keep your helmet, and your football and your f***ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. … Don’t paint me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear.”



via… pic.twitter.com/dQ50yQNZGe — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 31, 2024

Travis, 34, responded, "I love how I'm getting painted as the bad guy for this." He then went on to say that Tucker broke the "unwritten rule" that you "don't interfere" with what the opposing team is doing during warmups. "For those of you that don't know what happens in pregames, the Ravens have their side of the field and the Chiefs have our side of the field," he explained. "It's always — if you're trying to go onto the other team's designated area, you kinda stay out of their way."

"If you wanna be a f—ing d— about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f—ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up," Travis continued. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also involved in the squabble since he was warming up with Travis. The two-time Super Bowl champion tight end also addressed what Tucker had to say about the incident.

"Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture ... and I get it, he was kinda winking at me, being a d— about it, trying to get under the skin," Travis said. "I get it, but me and Pat... We've been having the same mentality for this game all week long, man. And it was a, 'You gotta go in there and have the right mind frame. Have the right mindset.' And we just weren't in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it."

Mahomes and Kelce turned out to get the last laugh as the Chiefs went on to beat the Ravens 17-10. They will now face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.