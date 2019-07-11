Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Claps Back at Haters Who Claim He Could ‘Do Better’ Than Her

While many eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, at the ESPYs, the pair has been dealing with pressure from the public eye for quite a while. In fact, Matthews felt that she needed to push back against some of the critics of her relationship with the NFL star in a recent Instagram post. Matthews apparently sees a lot of haters claim that Mahomes, one of the top players in football at the moment, “could do better” than her, when it comes to selecting a romantic partner.

In response to those complaints, the 23-year-old fitness expert posted a pair of bikini photos to flaunt her physique.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the shots, Matthews poses next a beach wearing a peach two-piece and black sunglasses. She also shows off a bellybutton piercing and a tattoo on her left side as she cheeses for the camera.

Matthews’ confident shot has been liked more than 33,000 times since it was posted on June 19. It also received and outpouring of support from commenters.

“You are beautiful!” one fan said. “Don’t listen to them!”

Another supporter added, “You’re beautiful inside and out. You two are blessed to have each other.”

While Mahomes’ fame has skyrocketed in recent months, he and Matthews have been together for much longer. Matthews took to Instagram back on March 31 to mark the couple’s 7-year anniversary and open up about the prospect of marriage.

“7 years, the greatest 7 years with you!” she wrote. “Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories! Cheers to a lifetime with you. P.s- to everyone that’s gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want.”

The ESPYs airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanylynne8