Patrick Mahomes Gets Shoutout From Drake, and His Reaction Is Perfect

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL's biggest stars after winning league MVP in 2018, leading his team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, and signing a massive contract extension. Now he has received a shoutout from a music superstar in Drake. The moment could have been overwhelming, but Mahomes had the perfect response.

The shoutout took place on Drake's latest release, the "Scary Hours 2" EP that dropped on Friday. "Patty Mahomes, ’bouta fall short a couple hundred," Drake rapped in one of his songs. The Chiefs' QB heard the bar and then responded in the best way. He tweeted out an animated Gif of Drake looking at a cell phone and then mouthing "wow."

"You know you made it when you’re mentioned in a Drake song," one person tweeted after learning about the lyrics. Others weighed in and tried to determine if the rapper was shouting out or dissing the superstar QB. They expressed vastly different opinions while repeatedly listening to the song and trying to find clues.

This lyric is not the first time that Drake and Mahomes have been mentioned in the same breath. The two men both appeared in a commercial together during Super Bowl LV. They joined Jake from State Farm and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers while promoting the insurance company in a unique ad.

The commercial featured Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Jake from State Farm sitting around on the set of a new ad, discussing their stand-ins. Mahomes had mixed feelings about Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd donning a unique sweater and impersonating him, especially after Ant-Man dropped the football. The camera then showed that Drake was the stand-in for Jake from State Farm.

When "Drake from State Farm" appeared on the Super Bowl commercial, there were immediate questions about his upcoming album. Many football fans wanted to know if "Certified Lover Boy" would drop in January, its initial release month. However, Drake broke the news that there would be some delay.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake announced on his Instagram Stories, per Revolt. "I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."