Patrick Mahomes' Decade-Long Extension Has Chiefs Fans Preparing for Super Bowls

Monday afternoon, ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a massive 10-year contract. The financial terms are unknown, but the deal adds on to the final two years of his rookie contract and guarantees that the 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP will remain with the team that drafted him until he turns 36. He will also earn a massive amount of money while doing so.

When the Chiefs fans and casual viewers saw this news, they responded in two main ways. One group said that the Chiefs can no longer afford to surround Mahomes with the talent required to get back to the Super Bowl. The other group, however, proclaimed that the Missouri-based franchise is about to go on an unprecedented run. These Twitter users expressed the expectation that the Chiefs will win the AFC West at least eight more times and will secure the Lombardi Trophy multiple times. They cited his league MVP and Super Bowl MVP as the primary reason for this optimism.