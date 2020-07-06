Patrick Mahomes' Decade-Long Extension Has Chiefs Fans Preparing for Super Bowls
Monday afternoon, ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a massive 10-year contract. The financial terms are unknown, but the deal adds on to the final two years of his rookie contract and guarantees that the 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP will remain with the team that drafted him until he turns 36. He will also earn a massive amount of money while doing so.
When the Chiefs fans and casual viewers saw this news, they responded in two main ways. One group said that the Chiefs can no longer afford to surround Mahomes with the talent required to get back to the Super Bowl. The other group, however, proclaimed that the Missouri-based franchise is about to go on an unprecedented run. These Twitter users expressed the expectation that the Chiefs will win the AFC West at least eight more times and will secure the Lombardi Trophy multiple times. They cited his league MVP and Super Bowl MVP as the primary reason for this optimism.
It’s the year 2032
Pat Mahomes is trying to win his 13th Super Bowl with the #Chiefs
Bryson DeChambeau switched to left handed and is hitting 417 yard drives around Augusta
Zion is dunking from the 3 point line in game
Ben Simmons is still trying to hit 2 threes in a game— Cruz Buchanan (@Cruz_Buchanan_) July 6, 2020
Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs after falling behind by double-digits in all three playoff games, got Roger Goodell to say "Black Lives Matter" and set a new precedent for NFL contracts in the year 2020.
There's nothing this man can't do.— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) July 6, 2020
In the last five months, Patrick Mahomes has won Super Bowl MVP after leading a double digit comeback, slammed many domestics at the parade, starred in a video that forced the commissioner to apologize, and signed a contract that will benefit his league's stars for years.— Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) July 6, 2020
The Chiefs literally said pic.twitter.com/0KtULVcsWN— Peter Griffin Burner (@PeterGriffinAcc) July 6, 2020
The AFC west: pic.twitter.com/nIduAGVaKR— 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚒 𝚉𝚊𝚢𝚗'𝚜 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚕/ Luka stan (@samizaynpiedKO) July 6, 2020
AFC WEST realizing they have to play him 10 more years pic.twitter.com/gWu6k1R5OP— Miguel ‼️ (@m1gos17) July 6, 2020
He deserves it— The best (@lamarmvp_08) July 6, 2020
Every Chiefs fan right about now. pic.twitter.com/gfUje5fibV— Keith King (@KeithKingnKC) July 6, 2020
Broncos fans realizing they have to deal with him for 10 more years pic.twitter.com/2ev2C3CnaH— Stick (@_STICKFIGURE_) July 6, 2020
Going to be the GOAT— Saul Myhre (@sauleryy) July 6, 2020
Rip Raiders, Broncos and Chargers for the next 12 years at least. #PatrickMahomes #NFLTwitter— Radioface (@Radioface_88) July 6, 2020
The AFC West right now pic.twitter.com/F6t46PwNBb— G. Taylor (@big_g3rm) July 6, 2020
Chiefs fans rn: pic.twitter.com/80ctuqWv3L— Josh (@EvjeniMalkin) July 6, 2020