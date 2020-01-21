Paul Rudd Stormed the Field to Celebrate With the Chiefs After Their AFC Championship Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon to secure a spot in Super Bowl LIV down in Miami. The players and coaches were certainly excited, but one person, in particular, was even happier. Actor Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Living With Yourself) was on hand for the celebration, and photos showed him soaking up the moment with tight end Travis Kelce.

Trav and his biggest fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/wh7isEhT94 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2020

The Chiefs posted a set of photos on the team’s official Twitter account, showing Kelce lifting Rudd high in the air while bystanders laughed. The actor was even wearing the tight end’s jersey, which only made the moment far more entertaining for fans on social media.

“We do not deserve this picture [crying face emoji]” one user wrote on Twitter.

Others responded by saying that Kelce and Rudd were cute and that this picture was just perfect. One fan simply wished that “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” was playing over the loudspeakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have a large number of celebrity supporters, including Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, and Eric Stonestreet. However, Rudd is possibly the most popular after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and having a long-running career. It also helps that he was a popular character on Friends.

Rudd storming the field was not the only time that he was spotted on Sunday. He was also named as one of the Chiefs’ Spirit Captains for the AFC Championship game. He joined team owner Clark Hunt on the Chiefs’ drum deck and was seen banging on the ceremonial war drum to fire up fans before kickoff.

Following the game, however, Rudd was in the locker room and taking part in the celebration. He even recreated a moment from his appearance on the popular show Hot Ones in which he said, “Hey, look at us. Who would have thought? Not me.” This story was told by Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder, who had previously encountered Rudd on the flight to Kansas City for the game.

“I found Paul Rudd in the Chiefs locker room and said ‘Hey! It’s me, the girl from the plane!’” Wilder wrote on Twitter. “And he gives me a hug, glances around the room and says, ‘Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?’ And I passed out.”

(Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)