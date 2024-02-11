Drake's Latest Super Bowl Bet Passes $1 Million, Calls Out Taylor Swift

Drake has made a few headlines for a few wild reasons this week, very NSFW for those out of the loop. Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, the Canadian rap star once again made a massive bet on the game and dwarfed his six-figure total from last year's big game.

According to Pro Football Talk, Drake dropped $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the game. He also included a nice little note to Taylor Swift and her fans while sharing the post on social media. "I can't bet against the swifties," he wrote.

As it stood at the time of the bet, odds would double Drake's money if he happened to win tonight. Fans quickly chimed in with comments of celebration and support. "Drake has the script," one wrote, referencing the constant theories that the NFL is pushing the Chiefs.

PFT notes that some wonder if there is a "Drake curse" to speak about, noting that he made large bets in the past and lost. Obviously, Drake has the money to spend like this, but normal people probably shouldn't expect to drop that much without sweating through multiple shirts.