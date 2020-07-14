Patrick Mahomes Appeared in Black Lives Matter Video While Negotiating $500 Million Contract: 'It's Not About Money'

✖

Prior to signing a massive 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined his fellow players for a Black Lives Matter video. As the QB explained, he had no concerns about losing any of his money. He was more focused on "doing what is right."

According to Bleacher Report, the very wealthy quarterback had no concerns about appearing in the BLM video amid the ongoing negotiations. There was a possibility that the team would not support him speaking out, but this did not prevent Mahomes from joining his peers. "Sometimes it's not about money. It's not about fame. It's about doing what's right," he said.

The video in question surfaced in early June across several social media channels. Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley partnered to send a message to the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. The players showed support for ongoing protests around the country and demanded that the league admit that it wrongly silenced protesters such as Colin Kaepernick.

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said in the video. The players continued and asked "What it will take for one of us to be murder by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd?" They went on to list the names of the black men and women who have been killed due to police brutality, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Tamir Rice.

Once they listed the victims, the players asked the league to say: "We, the National Football League, condemn racism, and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." Goodell ultimately responded with a video of his own and said the listed statements while reiterating that the league condemns racism.

Weeks after filming the video, Mahomes signed a deal making him the richest player in league history. Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that the contract is worth up to $503 million. It also includes an injury guarantee worth $150 million and $477 million in guarantee mechanisms. The new 10 years add on to the existing two remaining on Mahomes' rookie deal and will keep him in Kansas City until he turns 36.