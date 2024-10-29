Big Brother alum Matthew Turner is married now. The Season 24 star shared a photo to their Instagram, captioning a picture of the rustic ceremony: “til death do us part. 10.26.24.”

In the series of photos of the newlyweds, Turner is donning a suit, while Megan his bride dazzles in a transitional gown and veil. Turner is visibly emotional in one post as they speak to Megan at the altar.

The happy couple received much support from fellow Big Brother alums who shared their well wishes.

“Congrats!!!” wrote Alyssa Lopez from season 23. “Congrats yall!” posted Matt Hardeman from season 26.

Turner was featured during the historic season where Taylor Hale was named the winner. He was considered to be a unique houseguest who went by his last name during the season, and proudly boasted about his thrift store called The Rug Shack. In his bio for the show, they revealed that they prefer he/they pronouns.

His bride, Megan Belmonte, was mentioned often. He had no problem revealing how much he missed her while in the BB house. After his eviction, he announced their engagement. Turner made it to the final three, but they lost the third round of the final Head of Household Competition, unfortunately not taking home the $750k prize money.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his eviction, Turner spoke about realizing he had what he called “poor jury management.” They said, “I would go through these mind states where I’m like, ‘Oh yes, I’m definitely going to win,’ or ‘Oh no, I’m definitely going to lose’ And ‘I could win against Taylor, I could win against Monte, I could lose against both.’ But honestly, I don’t know.”

Turner continued, “Now seeing how beloved Taylor was, even with her speeches, she described it, I was like, “Wow, you do have a huge point.” I think it could’ve been a toss-up either way. Just talking to the jury, they were not pleased with my gameplay, which I understand.”