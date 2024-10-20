Olympic Snowboarder Became ‘Drug Lord’ Responsible for Multi-Million Dollar Drug Operation, FBI Says

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding has transformed from an elite athlete to an alleged international drug kingpin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 43-year-old, who is accused of running a multi-million dollar cocaine trafficking organization spanning North America.

In 2002, Wedding represented Canada in the men’s parallel giant slalom snowboarding event at the Salt Lake City Winter Games, finishing 24th in his sole Olympic appearance. At the time, he was the youngest member of the Canadian snowboard team, described by his former coach Christian Hrab as a “good kid” who was “focused on the job of becoming an athlete,” per the Toronto Star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the years following his Olympic debut saw Wedding’s life change dramatically. By 2008, he had his first brush with the law when he was arrested in Los Angeles for attempting to purchase cocaine from an undercover U.S. government agent. In 2010, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to four years in prison, the outlet reports.

During his sentencing, Wedding expressed remorse, telling the court, “Even worse, I knew it was wrong and I did it anyway.” He spoke of his shame in contributing to drug-related problems, especially given his background as an athlete who mentored children. “As an athlete, I was always taught that there is no second chance, and, well, I’m here asking for exactly that,” he said, according to the publication.

Despite these pledges, Wedding’s involvement in the drug trade allegedly escalated drastically after his release from prison. According to U.S. federal prosecutors, from 2011 to 2024, Wedding and his associates built a vast criminal network dubbed “The Wedding Criminal Enterprise.”

The scale of the operation, as described by law enforcement, is extensive. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada stated that the organization was moving an average of 60 tons of cocaine annually throughout North America, CBS News reports. The indictment unsealed on Oct. 17, 2024, details charges against Wedding and 15 other defendants, painting a picture of a sophisticated, international drug trafficking operation with tentacles reaching from Colombia to Canada, per People.

Prosecutors allege that the organization sourced cocaine from Colombia, where it was processed in “cocaine kitchens” before being transported through Mexico and into the United States. Southern California, particularly Los Angeles, served as a hub for the operation, with stash houses used to store the drugs before they were moved to the East Coast and Canada using long-haul trucks, CBS News reports.

The financial scope of the operation is equally expansive. In just one series of shipments between March and April 2024, the organization allegedly moved over 1,100 pounds of cocaine with a street value of approximately $23 to $25 million.

Perhaps most disturbing are the allegations of violence associated with the organization. Wedding and his alleged right-hand man, 34-year-old Canadian Andrew Clark, are accused of orchestrating multiple murders to protect and expand their criminal enterprise per People.

One of the most chilling incidents occurred in November 2023 in Caledon, Ontario. Wedding and Clark allegedly ordered the killing of a couple they believed responsible for a lost cocaine shipment, according to CBS News. In a tragic case of mistaken identity, Jagtar Singh Sidhu, 57, and Harbhajan Kaur Sidhu, 55, visiting Canada from India, were murdered in front of their daughter, Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu, who was shot 13 times but survived.

Recounting the horrific event from her hospital bed, Jaspreet told CBC News, “My father was shot in front of me. I heard my mother’s last screams. After that, there was complete silence. Only the noises of gunshots.”

The organization is also linked to other murders in Ontario, including the killing of a 39-year-old man in Brampton in May 2024 and a 29-year-old in Niagara Falls in April 2024.

U.S. Attorney Estrada emphasized the brutal nature of the organization, stating, per CBC, “This group was ruthless and violent. They would use contract killers to assassinate anyone who they saw as an obstacle to their operation.”

The dismantling of Wedding’s alleged criminal empire is the result of a complex, multi-agency investigation dubbed “Operation Giant Slalom,” a nod to Wedding’s Olympic past. The operation involved coordination between U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, RCMP, and various local police departments.

As of October 2024, several key arrests have been made. Andrew Clark, described as Wedding’s second-in-command and known by aliases such as “Mero Güero” and “Dictator,” was apprehended in Mexico on Oct. 8. Additionally, 12 other defendants have been arrested across Florida, Michigan, Canada, Colombia, and Mexico, CBS News reports.

The investigation has also led to significant seizures. Authorities have confiscated more than one ton of cocaine, $255,400 in cash, over $3.2 million in cryptocurrency, three firearms, and dozens of rounds of ammunition per, People. The use of cryptocurrency for money laundering was a key aspect of the organization’s operations, with investigators seizing $3 million from a single cryptocurrency wallet.

Despite these successes, the alleged mastermind, Wedding, remains at large. The FBI believes he may be hiding in Mexico and considers him armed and dangerous. Wedding now faces eight felony charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, murder in connection with a criminal enterprise and drug crime, and attempted murder, People reports.

Over the years, Wedding has reportedly adopted numerous aliases, including “El Jefe” (The Boss), “Giant,” and “Public Enemy.” The 18 aliases listed in the U.S. indictment depict a man adept at evading law enforcement and reinventing his identity.

The stark contrast between Wedding’s early life as an Olympic athlete and his alleged current status as an international fugitive raises questions about the factors that could lead to such a drastic transformation. His former coach, Christian Hrab, expressed shock at the allegations, telling the Toronto Star, “I’m gobsmacked, to tell you the truth … I honestly have no idea how this all came about.”

DEA Special Agent Matthew Allen highlighted the far-reaching impact of such organizations, stating, per People, “They have triggered an avalanche of violent crimes, including brutal murders. Wedding, the Olympian snowboarder, went from navigating slopes to contouring a life of incessant crimes.”

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized the severity of the situation, saying, “As alleged in the indictment, an Olympic athlete-turned-drug lord is now charged with leading a transnational organized crime group that engaged in cocaine trafficking and murder, including of innocent civilians.”