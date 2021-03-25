Paramount+ to Stream More Than 400 Lega Serie A Matches

✖

Paramount+ is set to be the home of some of the top soccer leagues in the world. On Thursday, ViacomCBS announced Paramount+, which can be subscribed to with a free trial here, will deliver more than 400 club matches from Lega Serie A live each season through 2024, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of the Serie A and Coppa Italia. Additionally, select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network.

“We are building critical mass in soccer, and the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount+ and across our linear and digital platforms,” Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital, said in a press release. “Showcasing this historic league and some of the world’s biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”

Coverage from CBS Sports will start in August with the start of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Additional coverage will be announced in the coming months with the 2021-2022 Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules. There will also be additional coverage from CBS Sports Digital and original programming and feature highlights across social channels and CBS Sports HQ.

“We express great satisfaction for the assignment of the audiovisual rights to Serie A and the Coppa Italia, for the three-year period 21/24, to a major network like CBS Sports,” Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said in a press release. In a strategic area like the United States of America this agreement confirms the growth of the international image of the Serie A brand through an important partner like CBS Sports. Today it is not a point of arrival, but rather the beginning of a process of investments in human resources and editorial contents to support the continued growth of Serie A in the North America territory. This is the result of the work of the last 18 months and of the increasing number of American owners who have decided to invest in our teams. "