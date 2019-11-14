Panthers Safety Eric Reid Calls Colin Kaepernick Workout a ‘PR Stunt’

With former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick preparing for a workout in front of NFL teams on Saturday, there are some swirling questions about whether or not this opportunity is genuine. The league has said that this is clearly not to build its reputation while others have said that the entire situation is “shady.” For Kaepernick’s former teammate in Eric Reid, however, this situation can only be described as a PR stunt.

As the Carolina Panthers safety said on Wednesday, he will believe it when he sees it. The entire situation felt disingenuous to him, but he would wait and see what happens. Although he did find it strange that there were reports about teams contacting the NFL about Kaepernick instead of reaching out to the QB or his representatives.

“At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it,” Reid said, per Joe Person of The Athletic. “At this point, it feels like a PR stunt.”

Reid and Kaepernick were teammates together in San Francisco for four seasons (2013-2016) and were seen kneeling next to each other during the National Anthem prior to games. In May 2018, Reid also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, joining Kaepernick. Both players were out of the league at the time and felt that they were being purposely kept off of rosters. Although Reid did later sign with the Panthers in September 2018.

This grievance was ultimately settled in February 2019, ending the cases against the league. The terms of the deal were not disclosed per the confidentiality agreement. While Reid was active in the league and playing for the Panthers, Kaepernick remained out of the NFL even after settling his case. Now, however, that situation could change with this workout. Although Reid doesn’t think it’s an entirely genuine opportunity.

“It feels like the same play from the NFL,” Reid told reporters on Wednesday. “It feels disingenuous. They told Colin that he has the opportunity and that the league will send representatives from each team. It’s the Saturday before a game. Teams are traveling on Saturdays. What head coach or GM is going to be able to make this trip?”

In response to his comments about the league, Reid was asked if this workout is a sign of progress by the NFL. Is something positive going to happen in terms of the quarterback’s job prospects?

“I’ll quote Malcolm X,” Reid said, per David Newton of ESPN. “If you stick a knife nine inches in my back and pull it out six, it’s not progress. It’s still a knife in my back.”

