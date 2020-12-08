Paige Spiranac Offers Cheeky Reaction to Greg Norman's Revealing Beach Photo

✖

Paige Spiranac has a new nickname for Greg Norman after seeing his revealing beach photo. The 27-year old former pro golfer and social media personality went to Twitter to react to Norman's photo that went viral. Norman is known as "The Shark" and Spiranac had a twist to the nickname, calling him a "hammerhead shark."

The photo of Norman shows him with his dog on the beach while wearing swim trunks. But as fans looked at the photo, they noticed Norman revealed more than he wanted to. But one of the other things fans noticed is the shape Norman is in at 65 years old. In 2018, Norman talked about what he dies in order to stay in shape.

“I work out a minimum of five days a week, sometimes six days. I always take at least one day off,” Norman said as reported by Yahoo Sports Australia. “I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It’s got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff. At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don’t have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."

Norman is one of the most successful golfers in history. He spent 331 weeks as the top-rank golf pro during the 1980s and 1990 despite winning only two majors (The U.S. Open in 1986 and 1993). Norman finished in the Masters three times (1986, 1987, 1996), second in the PGA Championship twice (1986, 1993) and second in the U.S. Open twice (1984, 1995). He was also named PGA Tour and PGA Player of the year in 1995, he was the PGA Tour leading money winner three times (1986, 1990, 1995) and he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Spiranac has not competed in a golf tournament since December 2016. She has been focusing on her brand ever since and has over three million followers on social media. Earlier this year, Spiranac opened up about she has been criticized by the golf community for her looks.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said on her Playing A Round podcast. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."