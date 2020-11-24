Greg Norman's Beach Photo Goes Viral After Fans Point out NSFW Detail

✖

Greg Norman had social media talking after what he posted on Instagram over the weekend. The golf legend shared a photo of him and his dog walking on the beach in Florida. However, Norman revealed a little too much while walking on the beach, which led to a number of fans noticing it very quickly (photo can be found here).

"Ummm I cannot focus on the dog, my eyes were somewhere else," one fan wrote on Instagram. There were other fans who commented that are NSFW. Even golf pro Paige Spiranac gave Norman a new nickname when she saw the photo. And while fans were looking at the NSFW detail, they also noticed that the 65-year old is in good shape.

“I work out a minimum of five days a week, sometimes six days. I always take at least one day off,” Norman said in 2018 as reported by Yahoo Sports Australia. “I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It’s got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff. At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don’t have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."

Norman was arguably the best golfer in the 1980s and 1990s. He spent 331 weeks as the No. 1-ranked golf pro during that time despite winning only two majors (The U.S. Open in 1986 and 1993). He finished second in the Masters three times (1986, 1987, 1996), second in the PGA Championship twice (1986, 1993) and second in the U.S. Open twice (1984, 1995). Norman was named PGA Tour and PGA Player of the year in 1995, he was the PGA Tour leading money winner three times (1986, 1990, 1995) and he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Normal revealed the golfers he enjoys watching today. "I like to watch Rory McIlroy," Norman said. "I think Rory’s got a lot of my style—he’s a really good driver of the golf ball. He’s an aggressive driver of the ball, and backs it up. And I like his ambassadorial demeanor." Norman also said he enjoys watching Dustin Johnson who won the Masters earlier this month. "DJ’s probably utilized only about 65% to 70% of his talent," Norman stated. "If someone ever asked me who I’d like to mentor, I’d love to mentor him."