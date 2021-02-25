Paige Spiranac's Latest 'Confession' Has Social Media Buzzing

Paige Spiranac has a confession about her golf skills. The 27-year-old golf pro went to Instagram to announce that she's not a fan practicing her putting. In the Instagram post, Spiranac revealed the reason why she hates doing it while posting a photo and video of her on the green.

"We talking about practice!" Spiranac wrote. "Confession: I hate practicing putting. Despise it. I find it boring, but it’s the fastest way to lower your score. I have to have lots of drills and practice tools to keep me engaged."

Spiranac then revealed how she keeps things exciting when it comes to practice. "I use tees for my 3, 6, 9 drill. Gotta make 10 putts from 3ft, 6ft and 9ft." Spiranac said. She then added, "I use The Raindrop to work on breaking putts. It really helps me trust the break and finding the right speed." Spiranac then revealed, "I use the gate tool to work on my path and getting a true roll." Spiranac's "confession" led to a ton of responses on social media. Scroll down to look at some of the most notable responses.