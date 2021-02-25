Paige Spiranac's Latest 'Confession' Has Social Media Buzzing
Paige Spiranac has a confession about her golf skills. The 27-year-old golf pro went to Instagram to announce that she's not a fan practicing her putting. In the Instagram post, Spiranac revealed the reason why she hates doing it while posting a photo and video of her on the green.
"We talking about practice!" Spiranac wrote. "Confession: I hate practicing putting. Despise it. I find it boring, but it’s the fastest way to lower your score. I have to have lots of drills and practice tools to keep me engaged."
Spiranac then revealed how she keeps things exciting when it comes to practice. "I use tees for my 3, 6, 9 drill. Gotta make 10 putts from 3ft, 6ft and 9ft." Spiranac said. She then added, "I use The Raindrop to work on breaking putts. It really helps me trust the break and finding the right speed." Spiranac then revealed, "I use the gate tool to work on my path and getting a true roll." Spiranac's "confession" led to a ton of responses on social media. Scroll down to look at some of the most notable responses.
Paige in Action
Here's a look at Spiranac in action. When viewing the post, one fan had a question. The person asked, "Need one more for a round at TPC on March 8th... What would it take to get you to the course?"
Future Teacher?
One fan believes Spiranac can be a great coach/teacher. The fan wrote: "You should look into being an instructor. Based on these and YouTube, you show these well. Have an amazing week. Hopefully [you can] get on the course since we are all thawed out now from the cold. "
Lil Jon Music
Another Instagram user had an idea for Sprianac. The fan wrote: Ok if you're not bumping Lil Jon's "Get Low" while you, I can't follow anymore. Spiranac perfectly replied. YEEEAAAAAAHHH!"
The Worst
Practice is not something this fan likes. In the comments section, the Instagram user wrote, "Ditto: putting practice is the worst." Spiranac replied, "The worst! But it's so important."
Allen Iverson
Because Spiranac was talking about practice, one fan replied, "Ok [Allen] Iverson." Spiranac saw the comment and replied, "We talking about practice."
Snow
One Instagram user was practicing with snow on the ground. The fan wrote: "I just left the range and my boy says to me 'dude it's February and there's still snow on the ground,' and I referred to Iverson practice comments."
Lots of Love
Despite the "confession," social media still has a lot of love for Spiranac. One fan wrote"You are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen. You are a super talented golf player. May God bless you, always."