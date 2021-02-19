Paige Spiranac Earns More Than Tiger Woods per Instagram Post, According to Report

✖

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular golf stars in the world despite not competing in a tournament in five years. She has gained a big following on social media, and because of that, the 27-year-old is making more money on Instagram than Tiger Woods. The 2021 Sport Social Media Rich List was recently released and Spiranac is the highest earning golfer, surpassing Woods (No. 2) and Roy McIlroy (No. 3). Spiranac has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and makes $14,072 per post. Woods (2.4 million followers) makes $11,646 per post while McIlroy (2.1 million followers) makes $10,190.

The Spiranac last competed in a pro tournament in 2016 but has kept up with the game through various jobs. She launched a podcast, Playing A Round, last year and was hired by PointsBet in January to be an on-air talent as well as play a big role on their digital media team. Because she's a recognizable face in golf, Spiranac had the opportunity to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"This was such a hard secret to keep!" Spiranac wrote in an Instagram post in February 2018. "But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in [Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue] 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you 'can' and 'should' be."

Spiranac continued: "It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are."

Because of Spiranac's appearance, she has received criticism from the golf world and the social media community. Last month, Spiranac sent a message to the people who body shame her. "It’s crazy I can be told I look too fat, too skinny, too plastic, too old, wearing too much makeup, not enough makeup, boobs too big, butt not big enough, too pale, hair too blonde, not blonde enough all in one day," Spiranac wrote on Twitter. "Guys it’s not a build a bear workshop over here. Calm it down."