Paige Spiranac Slams Body Shamers, Says She's 'Not a Build-A-Bear Workshop'

Paige Spiranac has a message for the people who body-shame her. The 27-year old golf pro and social media personality went to Twitter to blast the body shamers that she's dealt with over the years. She then mentioned she isn't a stuffed animal you can make at the mall.

"It’s crazy I can be told I look too fat, too skinny, too plastic, too old, wearing too much makeup, not enough makeup, boobs too big, butt not big enough, too pale, hair too blonde, not blonde enough all in one day," Spiranac wrote. "Guys it’s not a build a bear workshop over here. Calm it down." Having to comment on her appearance is nothing new for Spiranac. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Spiranac talked about how people think she was able to reach her goals because of her appearance.

“People seem to think I got where I am because of the clothes that I wear. That’s unfair to me and unfair to all of my accomplishments. I probably do more community service than any other professional golfer. For people to say: ‘You only show some cleavage, that’s why you have what you have,’ is unfair. That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf.” Spiranac launched her Playing A Round Podcast last year and talks golf and other various topics. In an episode of the podcast, Spiranac opened up about not fitting in with the golf community.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself, and I haven't found that," she said. "Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not."

When it comes to pro golfers, Spiranac has a large social media community with nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter. Spiranac hasn't competed in a tournament since 2016 but had a lot of success in the college ranks. She spent time at Arizona and San Diego State and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team while attending San Diego State in 2014.