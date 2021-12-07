Paige Spiranac Asks Followers If They Have ‘Been Naughty or Nice’ in Steamy Holiday Photo

Paige Spiranac definitely has the Christmas Spirit. The golf star and social media influencer went to Instagram over the weekend to post two photos of her wearing revealing Christmas attire. The first photo shows Spiranac in an elf outfit with black knee-high boots, and the second photo shows her in a Santa Claus outfit in a form of a dress.

“Have you been naughty or nice this year?” Spiranac wrote. “Spice up the holidays with my new towel on sale today! And can I get an amen?! We are selling a bundle of all my towels, including the infamous green jacket towel available for a limited time only. Link in bio to shop!”

Spiranac, 28, is known for what she has posted on social media over the years. She has also posed for Sports Illustrated and explained why she wanted to be featured in the magazine in an interview with GolfWRX. “I wouldn’t say I struggled with the decision, because it’s such an honor and I’d be crazy to turn it down,” Spiranac said, per The Spun. “I realized that I can’t please everyone, so I might as well do what I want to do. And the issue (in 2018) is so right, because they wanted to make it more about the girls and less about the bikinis. Each girl brought in has a different message.”

Spiranac has received her share of criticism in the golf world because of how she dresses. “People seem to think I got where I am because of the clothes that I wear,” she said in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “That’s unfair to me and unfair to all of my accomplishments. I probably do more community service than any other professional golfer. For people to say: ‘You only show some cleavage, that’s why you have what you have,’ is unfair. That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf.”

Spiranac hasn’t competed in a golf tournament since 2016 but has stayed busy in the sport. She is the host of the podcast Playing-A Round which launched last year. She is also an ambassador for PointsBet Sportsbook and continues to practice her game. She recently scored a hole-in-one while playing alongside Gary Player.