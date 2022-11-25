World Cup 2022: Paige Spiranac Shows Support for Team USA With Steamy Photos

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is competing in the 2022 World Cup, and Paige Spiranac is very excited. The 29-year-old golf influencer went to Instagram to post a series of photos that shows her wearing a small USA shirt and very short shorts. And in the caption, Spiranac wrote "World Cup! Who are you rooting for?"

Spiranac has gained a huge following on social media for her trick golf shots and revealing photos. Her success on social media has led to her being named No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 list for 2022. "I just couldn't believe it," Spiranac told Maxim. "Even up to when we did the photo shoot, when the magazine came out, I'm like, I'm still in disbelief that this actually happened," she said. "It's such an honor and I still, to this day, I look at the magazine and I'm like, 'That's not me, I can't believe this happened.'"

Spiranac is hoping team USA has a strong showing in the World Cup after missing the tournament in 2018. In its first match, the U.S. tied Wales 1-1. On Friday, the team took on England, and the result of the game has yet to be determined as of this writing. According to the official FIFA rankings, the U.S. is ranked No. 16 in the world, while England is ranked No. 5 behind France, Argentina, Belgium and Brazil.

"What I do believe is that on our best day we can beat anyone in the world. Anyone," United States head coach Greg Berhalter told ESPN before the World Cup began. "Look, it is a great honor to play in the World Cup, but we don't want to just be participants. We want to perform."

The U.S. first played in the World Cup in 1930 and finished in third place, which is still its best finish in the tournament. From 1954-1986, the team didn't qualify for the World Cup. Team USA made its way back in 1990 and continued to play in the tournament until it missed out in 2018. During the 1990-2014 span, the United States' best finish in the World Cup was eighth in 2002. In 2026, Team USA will automatically play in the World Cup since the U.S. will be the host country.