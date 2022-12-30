Paige Spiranac Opens up About Breast Cancer Scare

Paige Spiranac just shared an important update on her health. The 29-year-old golf influencer went to social media this week to reveal she had a breast cancer scare. The good news is Spiranac does not have breast cancer, but she has a message for everyone when it comes to taking care of themselves.

"Sorry for not being as active lately on social media," Spiranac wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. "I went on vacation then had to deal with my health. During an annual check-up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. I came back negative which I'm so grateful for.!"

Spiranac continued: "A reminder to get your checkups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors, so extending kindness is so important. I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way."

Spiranac had made a living from posts on social media. The former golf star is either showing off her golf swing or grabbing turning heads with her revealing photos. She made such an impact this year that Maxim named her the World's Sexiest Woman. "It's so funny, my manager called me and she's like, 'You're never going to believe this, but Maxim wants you to do the cover,'" Spiranac told Maxim in September. "At first, it didn't quite sink in, and then I called her back and I'm like, 'Wait, does that mean I'm No. 1, I made it?'"

Spiranac then said: "I never expected any of this to happen, but I'm so grateful that it did. I'm really able to love who I am and what I'm doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I'm happy with how everything turned out."

In an Instagram Story, earlier this year, Sprianac talked about how she is proving everyone wrong when it comes her career. "I've been pretty lucky with my career that it's been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it's because I've had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it's been incredible," Spiranac said.