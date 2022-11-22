Paige Spiranac Responds to Fan's Request for Her to Date Tom Brady

It looks like some fans want Paige Spiranac and Tom Brady to be the new power couple. A person on Twitter recently posted a tweet that requested Brady to date the 29-year-old golf influencer. This comes after the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call [Paige Spiranac]," the Twitter user named Dave Smith wrote. "29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple."

Sprianac saw the Tweet and said, "You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone's day better." It's not likely that Spiranac would give Brady a call because she is staying busy with multiple projects. Spiranac was married to Steven Tinoco until March this year. And while she did announce the news of her marriage at the time, Spiranac does not like talking about her love life.

"I think a lot of people think I don't talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I'm with someone or I'm married, then I'll lose male followers, and that's actually not the case," Spiranac said, last year. "I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you're giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them."

As for Brady, the focus is getting the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. And while the team got off to a slow start, they are in first place in the NFC South. Earlier this month, Brady opened up about his off-the-field issues on the Let's Go! podcast and admitted the challenges he faced at home spilled onto the football field.

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things," Brady said. "I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."