Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game

Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person.

"I can't wait, I'm really excited, and mostly to see Rihanna perform," she said in the video, per Sports Illustrated. "I think it's going to be absolutely incredible." Spiranac will join Inside Edition news correspondent Megan Alexander in her debut. On Tuesday, Spiranc went to her Instagram story to recap her first day on the job.

Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl corespondent for @InsideEdition this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun! pic.twitter.com/UobmXy07D9 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 6, 2023

"This is Day 2 of being the Inside Edition guest Super Bowl correspondent," she stated. "First day, so much fun, hectic to say the least. Ended my night at Opening Night, there were so many fans there, I got to see all of the players for both teams, met team mascots, so you can't really beat that." Spiranac went on to talk about what's next for her on the Super Bowl schedule. "Today is going to be I think even a little bit better. Might be doing something with some cheerleaders," she said while smiling.

The Super Bowl festivities began on Monday with media day with the two teams playing in the game — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The festivities will continue throughout the week with it ending with the game on Sunday that will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Spiranac will be covering a Super Bowl that will be historic. This will be the first time that two brothers will be facing off against each other (Eagles' Jason Kelce and Chiefs' Travis Kelce). This will also mark the first time that there will be two Black quarterbacks starting in the game with Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

"I'm really excited for both quarterbacks, what they can represent to a ton of kids," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at Monday's Super Bowl media night, per the Associated Press. "Not only are they two African-American quarterbacks, but they're the two best quarterbacks in the NFL this year. First-team All-Pro, second-team All-Pro. They both play at the highest level."