Paige Spiranac Defends Tiger Woods Over Tampon Prank

Paige Spiranac is standing up for Tiger Woods. Last weekend, fans witnessed Woods hand Justin Thomas a tampon during the Genesis Invitational as a joke. Woods took heat for the joke which led to him apologizing after the incident. Spiranac was one of the few to show support for Woods as she suggested that the PGA Tour should find a way to support women in tournaments instead of going after Woods.

"Instead of showing female anger towards Tiger and the tampon, I would love for them to come up with ideas to help. I have an example for you; I would try to get Tampex and PGA together to launch a campaign where they offer free women's products during golf courses. Most don't have them and during long rounds it could be a problem for us," she wrote on her Twitter account. "If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It's funny.

"It's interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I've decided to build my business."You can't pick and choose when to be a feminist." When Woods issued his apology, he said it didn't mean to offend anyone.

"It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," he said, per CNN. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was – it's different."

Woods handed the tampon to Thomas after outdriving his playing partner on the ninth hole of the tournament. They are then seen laughing, but many people on social media didn't think it was funny. This was the first official golf tournament for Woods since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July. The 47-year-old finished the tournament tied for 45th place after going 1-under par.