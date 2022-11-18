Paige Spiranac Posts Revealing Photo for 'Last Time' in Case Twitter 'Shuts Down'

Paige Spiranac is making sure her Twitter followers are happy with her content amid speculation about the future of the social media platform. The former golf pro and social media personality went to Twitter on Thursday to post a revealing photo of her. In the Tweet, Spiranac writes she's showing her "cleavage for the last time on Twitter if it shuts down." The 29-year-old also said to sign up on her website so they don't miss anything she does.

So far, Twitter is up and running, which means Spiranac can continue to post photos and other content on the site. But even if Twitter were to shut down. Fans can see Spiranac on TikTok and Instagram, a platform where she has over 3.7 million followers. Spiranac has built a huge platform, and it has led to her being named No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 list earlier this year.

Here’s my cleavage for the last time on twitter if it shuts down. Make sure to sign up here so you don’t miss anything I’m doing-https://t.co/B9dq6b577h pic.twitter.com/0Qcf6LqIRM — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 18, 2022

"If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face," Spiranac told Maxim. I never expected any of this to happen, but I'm so grateful that it did. I'm really able to love who I am and what I'm doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I'm happy with how everything turned out. I wish I played golf at a higher level and accomplished more, but I wouldn't trade this for the world."

In July, Spiranac spoke to NSN Daily about how she became on golf influencer. "Once I finished at San Diego State, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do," Spiranac said. "I kind of lost my love for golf. My dad said to just give it one year to play professionally, and throughout all of the craziness that happened with social media, golf is very expensive, especially for women. And I was using modeling and media work to pay for my golf career, but I had no experience in media work at all. It's not something I even wanted to pursue. I did take public speaking classes in college and my professor came up to me after I ran out of the room and threw up because I was so nervous. He was like, 'Never get a job where you have to speak in front of people.'"