Padres Pitcher Jacob Nix Tased, Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home Through Dog Door

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was recently tased and arrested after allegedly attempting to enter a home through a dog door in Arizona according to USA Today. Nix, 23, was discovered by the homeowner and kicked him in the face. Police told ABC15-TV in Phoenix another man was pulling Nix through the dog door and that’s when the homeowner got his taser and fired it at Nix’s back. The police were called and they were to get Nix and his teammate, Thomas Cosgrove.

TMZ was able to obtain the 911 call made the homeowner’s wife.

“This guy is in my doggy door right now! she said.”

She went on to confirm that the husband shot Nix with a taser.

“My husband just tased him!” she tells dispatch. “They just ran over the fence!”

TMZ also obtained police docs and Nix was asked why he was trying to enter a home through a dog door, he replied, “I don’t know, I was f—d up.” As for Cosgrove, he told the police, “We weren’t trying to rob anyone.”

The Padres were made aware of the incident and they released a statement.

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time,” the statement said.

The incident could have been more dangerous had the man had his gun. According to CNN, the homeowner told the police he was woken up around 3:30 a.m. and noticed a man trying to get into the house through the dog door. That’s when the homeowner told his wife to call 911 and get his handgun. When the wife couldn’t retrieve the gun, he got the taser instead.

“This is my fault, I can’t blame alcohol but I was inebriated,” Nix said.

Nix made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2018 and he recorded an 2-5 record with a 7.02 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 13 walks. He did not see any action this year due to an elbow injury he suffered back in March which led to him having surgery. Cosgrove has been in the Padres organization since 2017 and has yet to make his MLB debut.