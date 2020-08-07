Packers Not Allowing Fans to Attend First 2 Home Games of 2020 Season

✖

Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, will have a different look to start the 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers decided not to have any fans for the team's first two home games this fall. As far as the rest of the home games go, the Packers will have discussions with local medical and public health officials about possibly having fans starting on Nov. 1 when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings.

"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season." Murphy then said the two games would allow them to "focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants." Murphy then added the hope for the Packers is to host fans later in the year if conditions allow it. He ended the statement by asking fans to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing.

The Packers aren't the only team to announce plans on hosting fans during the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders announced they would not have any fans in attendance at the brand new Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are playing in a new city after spending their entire lifetime in Oakland or Los Angeles.

"After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance," the Raiders said in a statement. "This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all." The Atlanta Falcons are going a different route as they are allowing 20,000 fans to attend games this year. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons, can hold up to 75,000 fans, and season-ticket holders will have an opportunity to get the tickets first.

The Packers are known to having over 80,000 fans at Lambeau Field each game. According to ESPN, the Packers have a streak of 350 consecutive regular-season sellouts at their home stadium. Green Bay's first home game is Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions.