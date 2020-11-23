Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receives Death Threats Following Team's Loss to Colts

✖

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled a pass from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon which led to the Colts kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime and earning a 34-31 victory. Fans were very mad that the Packers lost their third game of the year, but a few fans took their anger to another level as they sent death threats to Valdes-Scantling. On Sunday night, Scantling went to Twitter to announce he received death threats because of his fumble. He said those fans need "help" and he's happy the "team got my back."

Valdes-Scantling is right about his teammates having his back as Aaron Rodgers praised the 26-year old receiver for his play. "I have a lot of love for Marquez," Rodgers said to reporters via ESPN. "I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I've had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. ... But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us."

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur also showed support for Valdes-Scantling. "I know he's really hurting right now," LaFleur said after the game. "He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don't even notice that we're not getting the yardage that we get if he's not blocking his a— off,"

Valdes-Scantling didn't talk to reporters after the game. He has had a stretch of good football, catching four passes for 149 yards in the team's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and scoring two touchdowns in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. He finished Sunday's game with three receptions for 55 yards.

The Packers were up 28-14 at halftime. However, mistakes that were made before the Valdes-Scantling fumble led to the Colts making a comeback. The Packers actually had to rally late in the game as they were down by three with less than a minute to go before Mason Crosby kicked a game-tying field goal. They are now 7-3 on the year and in third place in the NFC as of Monday morning.