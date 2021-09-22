Pac-12 Conference QB Quits Team 3 Games Into 2021 Season

Another college football quarterback has left his team. This week, the Utah Utes, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, announced their starting quarterback Charlie Brewer decided to leave the program three games into the 2021 season. This news comes after quarterback Bailey Hockman announced that he’s leaving Middle Tennessee State University’s team.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement, per ESPN. Brewer made the decision a few days after he struggled in the team’s 33-31 triple-overtime loss to the San Diego State. Cam Rising took over in the game and finished with 153 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He helped the Utes climb out of a 24-10 deficit.

“We saw some really good things out of Cameron Rising when he came in—he provided a spark,” Whittingham said in his press conference on Monday before Brewer announced he’s leaving the team. “Not immediately, but after a couple series he settled in and did some really good things, put up some good numbers. Defensively, we played well enough to win. You give up less than 250 yards, 12 first downs, you should win the football game. But we didn’t, obviously. We’ve got to continue working, trying to find an identity on offense. That really is our primary issue right now.”

During the press conference, Whittingham was asked who was going to be Utah’s starting quarterback going forward. “We won’t [announce] that. We have a solid idea of what we’re going to do, but we won’t make any official announcement. You’ll just see him trot out there on Saturday.” Rising is listed as the starter on the team’s official depth chart.

Brewer was a four-year starter at Baylor before transferring to Utah in December. In three games, with the Utes, Brewer completed 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while the team got off to a 1-2 start. In his four years at Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards – the second-most in school history – with 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. In his final season with the Bears, Brewer completed just 61.7% of his passes for 1,958 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2019.