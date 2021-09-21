Conference USA QB Quits Team 3 Games Into Season

A Conference USA quarterback is done with football. On Monday, Middle Tennessee State announced that Bailey Hockman has left the team three games into the season. According to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal, Hockman will remain at MTSU as he’s expected to graduate at the end of the fall semester. He is married and currently has a child on the way.

“Football has taught me a lot, and I’m grateful for where it has gotten me in life, but for me it’s time to move on and start supporting my family and soon-to-be newborn,” Hockman said to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. “I’m excited for the future and look forward to being a great father/husband. I want nothing but the best for everyone who helped me along the way. God’s plan is always greater.”

Hockman transferred to MTSU last season. In 2021, Hockman started all three games this season and played most of the first two contests before going 5-of-11 for 41 yards and in the interception of Saturday’s 27-13 loss at Texas-San Antonio. He was replaced in the second half. MTSU coach Rick Stockstill released a statement on Hockman leading the team.

“Bailey came to me Sunday morning and told me he had made the decision to not play football any longer,” Stockstill said. “We talked about it, shook hands and I wished him well and let him know how much I appreciated his time here.” MTSU was Hockman’s fourth team in his college career. He first committed to Georgia in high school before the Bulldogs hired Kirby Smart. He then joined Florida State but left when Jimbo Fisher was replaced by Willie Taggart.

Hockman then sat out a year of playing Division I football while playing at Hutchison Community College. In January 2019, Hockman enrolled at NC State and threw for 2,634 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his two seasons with the Wolfpack. Hockman played high school football at McEachern Powder Springs, Georgia. He led the team to two state semifinals appearances and posted the most wins for a QB in school history. In his high school career, Hockman threw for 9,013 yards with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. 247Sports listed Hockman as a four-star recruit.