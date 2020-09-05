Outrage Erupts Over Texas High School's 'Cotton Pickers' Mascot

High schools around the country are kicking off their football seasons in a unique year. Some are drawing criticism due to allowing fans in the stands without masks, while others are prompting outrage due to their names. For example, several Twitter users did not particularly enjoy seeing a football team in South Texas known as the Cotton Pickers.

Seeing this name surface on Twitter prompted several discussions between sports fans, residents of the town and casual internet users. Many said that this name is horrible and that it needs to change immediately. Others said that there "is no way" a team should be named the Cotton Pickers in 2020. Residents of the town, however, headed to Twitter and defended their favorite team. They said that they view the name as a "source of pride" due to growing up in the fields, picking cotton for money.