Outrage Erupts Over Texas High School's 'Cotton Pickers' Mascot
High schools around the country are kicking off their football seasons in a unique year. Some are drawing criticism due to allowing fans in the stands without masks, while others are prompting outrage due to their names. For example, several Twitter users did not particularly enjoy seeing a football team in South Texas known as the Cotton Pickers.
Seeing this name surface on Twitter prompted several discussions between sports fans, residents of the town and casual internet users. Many said that this name is horrible and that it needs to change immediately. Others said that there "is no way" a team should be named the Cotton Pickers in 2020. Residents of the town, however, headed to Twitter and defended their favorite team. They said that they view the name as a "source of pride" due to growing up in the fields, picking cotton for money.
Redskins: We have finally got rid of the most racist name in sports.
Cotton pickers: hold my bale https://t.co/oJN3iXdGKd— citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) September 5, 2020
Lol Yuma High School’s team’s name is The Criminals. There’s a story behind it, but I’m sure no one would ever be bothered to look it up.— Alayeni Silvermist (@AlayeniEQ) September 5, 2020
The Robstown what? pic.twitter.com/Nwwh1p6Zyr— Superior RAS (@BaltimoreRAS) September 5, 2020
Id maybe think about changing your name.— Chris Rime (@Chris_Rime) September 5, 2020
Cotton Pickers ????? this cant be the same USA miley cyrus was partying in 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ffnWTZOoom pic.twitter.com/ThF2qFa15Y— k ✨💫 (@AlexAmyeric) September 5, 2020
There’s no way America is a real place, they’ve got a high school football team called the “Robstown Cotton Pickers” 💀 https://t.co/GxUY8zAImo— Jemz🥤 (@TopBoyJemz) September 5, 2020
This is a real school in Robstown, TX ...their mascot the MF “Cotton Pickers!” 🤦🏾♂️ you’ve gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/Sw1Baswahl— Rob (@Rob_Dodd) September 5, 2020
Robstown Cotton Pickers? Abington Galloping Ghosts?
And I remember when South Carolina's Gamecock was controversial. pic.twitter.com/Cfa7dxhWzl— BarleyPop (@MikePilbean) September 5, 2020
Dan Synder......since he bought the team....."well SURE the name of our team is super racist and such, but have you heard of the Robstown Cotton Pickers???????"— Pan (duh) Bear...31 Lb Maine Coon... (@Mega_Super_Cat) September 5, 2020
Head explodes.— Bigmoneysucks (@bigmoneysucks) September 5, 2020
Imagine being a young Black athlete and having to be known as the "Cotton Pickers".
Let me put this is words white people can understand. Do you want to play for the "Crackers", the "Hicks" or the "Trailer Trash"?
Mascots and team names should create a sense of belonging. https://t.co/vFdXh0cDgU— Lori Coleman #ThugProtestor (@DemocracyStorm) September 5, 2020
Cotton Pickers!? Nah b! pic.twitter.com/LgwymgBUTt— Delly Gee (@DellyGarnes) September 5, 2020
Maybe none. Its a 99% Hispanic school district.— David Jackson (@DavidJa88692244) September 5, 2020
Just wow— JumpOutOfAWindowPlease (@JumpForUS) September 5, 2020