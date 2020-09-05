Florida High School Football Game Under Scrutiny Over Lack of Social Distancing and Face Masks
Friday night, Baker County High School kicked off the season with a rivalry game against Bradford at Baker County Memorial Stadium. The two teams faced off in front of stands packed with fans, the majority of which were not wearing masks or social distancing. Before the game, the school district said that signs at the stadium would urge fans to wear masks and remain at least six feet from each other. According to video footage, fans did not listen.
When footage surfaced of the packed stands, Twitter users reacted in a variety of ways. Several people called out the attendees and said that they "are about to die." Others criticized the news station for highlighting the moment and called the video "irresponsible." Another group, however, disagreed with the criticism. Many Twitter users also said that those at the football game weren't "living in fear." The arguments continued as people with very different opinions weighed in.
Love you how you glorify people who don’t give a damn about social distancing or their fellow man— Clint Novak (@cmupensfan) September 5, 2020
Rona be like ... what time is this over. pic.twitter.com/jqlQlO29Gp— Make America Normal Again💛🇺🇸💙 (@use2_beSane) September 5, 2020
Coronavirus like.... pic.twitter.com/OigsbJ90EA— JM (@jamesmcelweejr) September 5, 2020
Go for it. People have been saying the same thing for months. Beaches are open, casinos open, parks are open, schools are open ect ect...In the last 22+ weeks, less than 3% of the population in Florida has had the virus.— Adam Robert (@AdamBtweetin) September 5, 2020
Folks, as background, Jacksonville is the most conservative big city in the country.— ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) September 5, 2020
She’s still all I hear in my head whenever anyone says coronavirus.— Dallas Gal 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇸🇪🤘🏻🖖 (@DFW_Dee) September 5, 2020
That town has almost a million ppl w/27,000 total cases 3%, 900 hospitalizations .1% & 279 deaths .03%. Highest antibody rate in FL also one of only 2 cities to test their homeless pop - zero cases there. How about when it survives & is not a bankrupt ghost town we’ll know why.— Susan Eisenberg (@sberg82) September 5, 2020
SEC dominating the rankings!— Bretjt (@bretjt1) September 5, 2020
Imagine dying for HIGH SCHOOL football— TechnoViking (@Gerald3pointO) September 5, 2020
Looks like business for Daniels Funeral Home & Crematorium might have a surge soon.— Dadsplainer #BLM (@ScottWGast) September 5, 2020
You know, in the last 160+ days, less than 3% of Florida’s population has had the virus.— Adam Robert (@AdamBtweetin) September 5, 2020