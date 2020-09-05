Florida High School Football Game Under Scrutiny Over Lack of Social Distancing and Face Masks

Friday night, Baker County High School kicked off the season with a rivalry game against Bradford at Baker County Memorial Stadium. The two teams faced off in front of stands packed with fans, the majority of which were not wearing masks or social distancing. Before the game, the school district said that signs at the stadium would urge fans to wear masks and remain at least six feet from each other. According to video footage, fans did not listen.

When footage surfaced of the packed stands, Twitter users reacted in a variety of ways. Several people called out the attendees and said that they "are about to die." Others criticized the news station for highlighting the moment and called the video "irresponsible." Another group, however, disagreed with the criticism. Many Twitter users also said that those at the football game weren't "living in fear." The arguments continued as people with very different opinions weighed in.